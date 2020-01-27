Rollins (ROL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) will announce its Q4 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ROL opened at $36.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89. Rollins has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $43.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11 and a beta of 0.28.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rollins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.15.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

