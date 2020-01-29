Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 1,170 ($15.39) price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

RR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 938 ($12.34) price target (down from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Investec raised Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Friday, January 10th. Societe Generale lowered Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 825 ($10.85) in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,143 ($15.04) to GBX 1,181 ($15.54) and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 918.56 ($12.08).

Shares of RR opened at GBX 650 ($8.55) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a one year low of GBX 619.74 ($8.15) and a one year high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 681.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 749.28.

In other news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 716 ($9.42) per share, with a total value of £1,940.36 ($2,552.43). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 764 ($10.05) per share, for a total transaction of £985.56 ($1,296.45). Insiders have bought 546 shares of company stock worth $390,704 over the last three months.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest