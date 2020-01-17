Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on RYCEY. Societe Generale cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,316,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 123,932 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC worth $24,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYCEY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.02. 242,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,304. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.01.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

