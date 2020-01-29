Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s (RR) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 475 ($6.25) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 27.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 938 ($12.34) price target (down previously from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Panmure Gordon started coverage on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 698 ($9.18) price objective on the stock. Societe Generale cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 825 ($10.85) in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 918.56 ($12.08).

Shares of RR stock opened at GBX 651.20 ($8.57) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 681.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 749.28. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a one year low of GBX 619.74 ($8.15) and a one year high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20).

In other Rolls-Royce Holding PLC news, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 764 ($10.05) per share, with a total value of £985.56 ($1,296.45). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,940.36 ($2,552.43). Insiders have acquired a total of 546 shares of company stock worth $390,704 in the last three months.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

