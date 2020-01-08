Ronnie Ortiz-Magro of Jersey Shore Joins the Nation’s Largest CBD Event as Platinum Sponsor, Exhibitor

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will exhibit his Verge brand of CBD products at USA CBD Expo, the largest hemp and CBD event in the United States. Ortiz-Magro is also a platinum sponsor of the highly anticipated show taking place in Las Vegas, Feb. 13-15, 2020.

Verge produces premium hemp-derived CBD products designed to provide an effective, natural alternative to common medical issues. Verge’s signature Red Carpet Bronzer Lotion is among its most popular products. The CBD-infused lotion uniquely combines the positive benefits of cannabinoids with tanning effects. Verge also offers CBD tinctures, capsules and topicals.

“We’re extremely excited to have Verge join as one of our platinum sponsors. Partnering with a rapidly growing company is emblematic of our industry – one that is constantly expanding and like a large magnet attracts the world’s most influential people. Everyone wants a piece of this booming market,” stated USA CBD Expo Director of Marketing Nicole Beiner.

USA CBD Expo’s inaugural show in August 2019 drew more than 13,000 attendees and over 500 top brands to the Miami Beach Convention Center, setting the standard as the industry’s premier trade show. The next show will Feb. 13-15, 2020.

Attendees of the February 2020 event at the Las Vegas Convention Center will have the opportunity to see Ortiz-Magro and sample Verge’s products. Visit and use code OnTheVERGE at time of registration to receive a 10% discount on tickets.

About Verge

Verge is committed to bring the finest hemp CBD products to the market. Verge products are infused with hemp-based cannabinoids combined with all natural, plant-based ingredients. Verge intends to provide alternative solutions to individuals seeking a different path. Verge products are fully compliant with Section 7606 of the 2014 Farm Bill, and our Hemp Oil products are 100% legal in all 50 states. Follow us #OnTheVerge as we seek to break the barriers of traditional methods.

About USA CBD Expo

USA CBD Expo strives to create the best and largest CBD / Hemp event in the nation, to consistently bring the most innovative and best products/brands to businesses and consumers, to compress a rapidly expanding industry into one all-encompassing, premier event. Our team is committed to representing our unrivaled passion in our events, and is dedicated to presenting the benefits of CBD, a product we truly believe in.

Our work culture is what sets us apart from the rest. While we are passionate about crafting the best event, we couldn’t do it without our love for what we do. The people that work at our offices have a genuine care for the finished product, and work tirelessly each day to ensure every show delivers our trademark of premium quality. We’re committed to maximizing efficiency when it comes to finding an exact fit for you and your business. Whether you’re a buyer, a business, or a consumer, you will find everything you need at one of our shows. With 300+ vendors- the right product, the right brand, and the right deal will be available all at once, only at the Nation’s Largest CBD Event.

