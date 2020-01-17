Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 1.00

Media coverage about Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Roots earned a coverage optimism score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Roots stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. Roots has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RROTF shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Roots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

