Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 1.29

Press coverage about Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Roots earned a coverage optimism score of 1.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Roots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Roots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

OTCMKTS:RROTF opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. Roots has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

