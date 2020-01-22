Roots (TSE:ROOT) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT) fell 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.96 and last traded at C$1.96, 14,451 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 90,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.01.

ROOT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Roots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $84.67 million and a P/E ratio of 99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.47.

Roots Company Profile (TSE:ROOT)

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

