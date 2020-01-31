Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Short Interest Update

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the December 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $389.38 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $282.74 and a fifty-two week high of $393.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $364.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $386.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.55.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,060,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at $12,241,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

