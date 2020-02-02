Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.94-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.13. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 13.30-13.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $380.73.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $7.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $381.66. The company had a trading volume of 619,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $282.74 and a 12-month high of $393.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $365.32 and its 200-day moving average is $356.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total transaction of $1,402,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,241,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

