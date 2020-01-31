Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $392.99 and last traded at $383.90, with a volume of 10202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $378.46.

The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.55.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total transaction of $180,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

