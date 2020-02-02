Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.30-13.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.57. Roper Technologies also updated its FY20 guidance to $13.30-13.60 EPS.

NYSE:ROP traded down $7.72 on Friday, hitting $381.66. 619,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,600. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $365.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.33. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $282.74 and a 1 year high of $393.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.512 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $380.73.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

