Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.94-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.13. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 13.30-13.60 EPS.

ROP traded down $7.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $381.66. The stock had a trading volume of 619,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.33. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $282.74 and a 52 week high of $393.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on Roper Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $380.73.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,939 shares in the company, valued at $21,060,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

