Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $368.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $381.91.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $6.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $386.19. The stock had a trading volume of 399,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,625. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $293.11 and a 12 month high of $393.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,792.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,702,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

