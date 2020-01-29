Roper Technologies (ROP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ROP opened at $377.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $363.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.31. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $281.21 and a 52 week high of $385.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.55.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total transaction of $1,402,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

