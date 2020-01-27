Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rosehill Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.13. Rosehill Resources posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rosehill Resources will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rosehill Resources.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. Rosehill Resources had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.

ROSE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rosehill Resources in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

In other Rosehill Resources news, major shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $28,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,210 shares of company stock valued at $61,296. 80.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources in the second quarter worth $52,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources in the second quarter worth $68,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources in the second quarter worth $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources by 95.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rosehill Resources stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.21. 43,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $57.10 million, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. Rosehill Resources has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.26.

About Rosehill Resources

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

