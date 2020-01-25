Rosehill Resources Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:ROSE)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rosehill Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Rosehill Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. Rosehill Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ROSE. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rosehill Resources in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROSE opened at $1.25 on Friday. Rosehill Resources has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $54.00 million, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71.

In other Rosehill Resources news, major shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $28,750.00. Insiders sold 53,210 shares of company stock valued at $61,296 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Rosehill Resources during the second quarter worth $52,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rosehill Resources during the second quarter worth $68,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rosehill Resources during the second quarter worth $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rosehill Resources during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rosehill Resources by 95.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares during the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rosehill Resources

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

