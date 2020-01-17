Rosenblatt Group (LON:RBGP) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Rosenblatt Group PLC (LON:RBGP) were up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 97.85 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.27), approximately 13,200 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.10. The stock has a market cap of $83.60 million and a PE ratio of 17.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 96.36.

Rosenblatt Group Company Profile (LON:RBGP)

Rosenblatt Group Plc provides various legal services. The company offers litigation, arbitration, and other dispute resolution services, such as fraud, professional negligence, defamation, and other corporate disputes. It provides banking and finance, construction and project, corporate, employment, IP/technology/media, real estate, regulatory and fund, and tax related litigation, arbitration, and alternative dispute resolution services.

