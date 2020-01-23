Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $275.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Netflix to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $377.17.

NFLX stock opened at $326.00 on Tuesday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $142.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.15, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,403,160,000 after purchasing an additional 218,262 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $593,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,678 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,760,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $471,197,000 after buying an additional 43,983 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Netflix by 38.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 809,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after buying an additional 223,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $203,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

