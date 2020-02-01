Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Shares of MLNX opened at $120.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.22 and its 200 day moving average is $113.10. Mellanox Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Mellanox Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mellanox Technologies will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLNX. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 14.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,954 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the third quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 12.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio