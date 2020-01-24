Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Research Coverage Started at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $105.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,132. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $88.31 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.41.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,228,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $684,193,000 after acquiring an additional 138,267 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,613,513 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $177,244,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $186,319,000 after buying an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 913,440 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $100,341,000 after buying an additional 70,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 798,136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $87,675,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

