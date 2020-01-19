Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ROSYY traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. 2,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. Rostelecom OJSC has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Rostelecom OJSC Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides telecommunications services in Russia and Europe. The company offers communication services, such as local, intra-zone, long-distance domestic and international fixed-line telephone, and mobile services, as well as data transmission, Internet, Pay TV, VPN, data center, and radio communication services; and rents communication channels.

