Roth Capital Cuts Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target to

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its price objective cut by Roth Capital from to in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.20.

Shares of LGND stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.81. 217,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,885. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $84.45 and a 1 year high of $130.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 33.15, a quick ratio of 32.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.93.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.12). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 388.69%. The business had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,081,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 511,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,893,000 after acquiring an additional 69,093 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 61,307 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 26,372 shares during the period.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

