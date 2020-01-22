Rotork (LON:ROR) Price Target Raised to GBX 330 at Deutsche Bank

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its target price raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 330 ($4.34) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.51% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Rotork to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Rotork to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 326.42 ($4.29).

Shares of LON:ROR opened at GBX 325.10 ($4.28) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 330.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 316.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 31.26. Rotork has a 1 year low of GBX 261.50 ($3.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53).

In related news, insider Jonathan Davis acquired 440 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,478.40 ($1,944.75).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading