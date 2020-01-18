Rotork (LON:ROR) Rating Lowered to Sector Performer at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) to a sector performer rating in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ROR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Rotork from GBX 338 ($4.45) to GBX 345 ($4.54) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rotork from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC downgraded Rotork to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 330 ($4.34) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rotork has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 325.18 ($4.28).

LON ROR traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 325.70 ($4.28). The company had a trading volume of 1,401,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,000. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of GBX 261.50 ($3.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53). The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 330.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 315.99.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis acquired 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 317 ($4.17) per share, with a total value of £1,436.01 ($1,888.99). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,375 shares of company stock valued at $435,077.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread