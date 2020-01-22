Rotork (LON:ROR) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ROR. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 326.42 ($4.29).

Shares of LON:ROR opened at GBX 325 ($4.28) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 330.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 316.19. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 261.50 ($3.44) and a one year high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53).

In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis purchased 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £1,478.40 ($1,944.75).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

