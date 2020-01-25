ROTORK PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ROTORK PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rotork plc is an actuator manufacturer and flow control company. Its operating segment consists of Process Control, Electric, Fluid Systems and Gears. The company primarily serves power generation, oil and gas, water and sewage, marine, mining and other industries. Rotork plc is headquartered in Bath, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:RTOXY opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61. ROTORK PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

About ROTORK PLC/ADR

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

