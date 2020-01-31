Routemaster Capital (CVE:RM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Routemaster Capital Inc (CVE:RM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27.

About Routemaster Capital (CVE:RM)

Routemaster Capital Inc operates as a tier 2 investment issuer in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rodinia Lithium Inc and changed its name to Routemaster Capital Inc in August 2016. Routemaster Capital Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

