Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release Dec. 4, 2019 at 2:15 p.m. EET

Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Correction to Stock Exchange Release: Changes in the holding of company’s own shares

This is a correction to stock exchange release published on December 4, 2019 at 12 p.m. EET. There was an error on the number of shares Company holds. <br /

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:

Rene Lindell, CFO

tel. +358 40 485 8985

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

About Rovio:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, games-first entertainment company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and has produced The Angry Birds Movie, which opened number one in theatres in 50 countries. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, released worldwide in August 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company‘s shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. ()