Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Trading Down 8.1%

Roxgold Inc (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) shares traded down 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.67, 218,019 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 183% from the average session volume of 77,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price target on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79.

About Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF)

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?

