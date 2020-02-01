Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Price Target Increased to C$1.90 by Analysts at Cormark

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$1.80 to C$1.90 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Roxgold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$1.65 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Roxgold from C$1.65 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of TSE ROXG traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.04. 1,331,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.92 million and a PE ratio of 173.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07. Roxgold has a 52 week low of C$0.79 and a 52 week high of C$1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.04.

Roxgold Company Profile

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

