Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$1.30 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$1.65.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ROXG. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Roxgold from C$1.65 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:ROXG traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 493,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,991. The firm has a market cap of $350.29 million and a PE ratio of 151.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07. Roxgold has a twelve month low of C$0.72 and a twelve month high of C$1.42.

About Roxgold

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

