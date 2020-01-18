Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Stock Price Up 8%

Roxgold Inc (TSE:ROXG) rose 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.94, approximately 224,150 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 502,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

ROXG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Roxgold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$1.65 to C$1.30 in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Roxgold in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Roxgold from C$1.65 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.05. The firm has a market cap of $350.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07.

About Roxgold (TSE:ROXG)

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

