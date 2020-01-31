Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €310.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €310.00 ($360.47) price objective from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas set a €285.00 ($331.40) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Independent Research set a €295.00 ($343.02) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €315.00 ($366.28) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €282.65 ($328.66).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €293.05 ($340.76) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €298.14 and its 200 day moving average is €280.42. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

