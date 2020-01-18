Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €6.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nord/LB set a €5.75 ($6.69) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.60 ($11.16) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.20 ($7.21).

Shares of ETR CBK traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €5.28 ($6.14). 13,381,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.30. Commerzbank has a one year low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a one year high of €8.26 ($9.60).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Featured Story: Float