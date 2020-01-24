Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €62.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €62.00 ($72.09) target price from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €51.50 ($59.88).

DAI opened at €44.43 ($51.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a fifty-two week high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €49.05 and its 200 day moving average price is €47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

