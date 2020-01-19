Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €28.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.56) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on G1A. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Warburg Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.59 ($30.92).

ETR:G1A opened at €29.00 ($33.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a one year high of €30.32 ($35.26). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €29.41 and a 200-day moving average price of €26.25.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

