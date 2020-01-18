Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Information Services (TSE:ISV) a C$17.00 Price Target

Information Services (TSE:ISV) received a C$17.00 price target from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on Information Services from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

ISV stock opened at C$14.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.62. The stock has a market cap of $260.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89. Information Services has a 52-week low of C$14.55 and a 52-week high of C$18.10.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$32.18 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Information Services will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

