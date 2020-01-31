Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $42.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BRO. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Brown & Brown from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Brown & Brown from an underweight rating to an equal rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.67.

NYSE BRO traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $45.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

In other news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth $9,718,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 18.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 644,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,256,000 after acquiring an additional 101,767 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 237.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 434,501 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 47.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 55,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 17,878 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

