Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$7.50

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.38.

TSE:CPG opened at C$5.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.24 and a 52-week high of C$6.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$769.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$798.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

