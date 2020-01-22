Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target to GBX 850

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Lancashire from GBX 731 ($9.62) to GBX 758 ($9.97) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.67) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Investec upgraded Lancashire to an add rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price target on Lancashire from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 730 ($9.60) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lancashire has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 725.70 ($9.55).

LON:LRE opened at GBX 770 ($10.13) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 7,700.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 756.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 717.97. Lancashire has a 12-month low of GBX 556.50 ($7.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 796.50 ($10.48). The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

