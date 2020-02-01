Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target to $135.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.81.

Shares of ADS stock traded down $4.39 on Friday, reaching $102.79. 1,725,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,416. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $99.20 and a twelve month high of $182.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

