Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $85.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research raised Autoliv from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Autoliv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets raised Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.45.

NYSE:ALV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.23. 447,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,421. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.50. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $61.07 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.48 and a 200 day moving average of $77.60.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 67,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

