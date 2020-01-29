Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$76.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.95% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$78.40.

Shares of BNS opened at C$73.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$67.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$73.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$73.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.82. The business had revenue of C$7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.98 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.7399993 EPS for the current year.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?

