Royal Bank of Canada Cuts EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target to $9.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded EnLink Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded EnLink Midstream from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a neutral rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,853,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,150,251. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.02. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is -1,614.29%.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 124,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,297.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 935.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,615,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,809 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,788,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after buying an additional 36,520 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 79.6% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 49,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 21,575.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,994,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,204,000 after buying an additional 13,929,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

