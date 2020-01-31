Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $160.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.64.

NYSE LEA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,801. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.77 and a 200 day moving average of $124.25. Lear has a twelve month low of $105.10 and a twelve month high of $159.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lear will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Lear by 9.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,996,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $353,266,000 after acquiring an additional 257,534 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lear by 323.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 540,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,159,000 after acquiring an additional 412,851 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 16.2% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 531,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,665,000 after acquiring an additional 74,015 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 603.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,535,000 after acquiring an additional 324,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 355,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,734,000 after acquiring an additional 180,344 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

