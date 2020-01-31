Royal Bank of Canada Increases ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$6.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ECN. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$5.25 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.42.

TSE ECN opened at C$5.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$3.75 and a 1-year high of C$5.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.64. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$83.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

