Royal Bank of Canada Increases Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target to $54.00

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GGG. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of GGG traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.23. The company had a trading volume of 36,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,451. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.19. Graco has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $964,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,249 shares of company stock worth $7,404,209. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Graco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,329,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,192,000 after purchasing an additional 131,394 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Graco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Graco by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

