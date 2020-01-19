Royal Bank of Canada Increases Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Price Target to $22.00

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Home Bancshares has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $292,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Engelkes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,855. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Home Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 106,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Home Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 202,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Home Bancshares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 44,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks