Royal Bank of Canada Increases Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Price Target to $69.00

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MXIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.23.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.06. 2,747,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 7.08. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.52. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,345 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $82,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,898 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

